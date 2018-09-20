MAN TAKES SUBOXONE INTO JAIL AFTER BEING MISTAKENLY RELEASED EARLIER IN DAY

on 09/20/2018 |

A Former Glasgow Police Officer was booked in jail, twice, on Tuesday. Larry Dale Martin was served a complaint warrant for Violation of a Kentucky EPO by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and arrested at 4:17 in the afternoon, Tuesday.

Martin was released on bond a short time later, however, according to a second citation from the Barren County Sheriffs Office, Martin was released mistakenly by an unsecured bond. When arriving at Martin’s home later that day, the deputy was asked by Martin if he could take his suboxone to jail, because he knew that wouldn’t let him have it, once he returned to jail. The deputy, whose name was redacted from the citation, allowed Martin to take a dose of the suboxone before taking him back to jail.

Later, that deputy received a call from the Barren County Detention Center where officers informed the deputy that Larry Dale Martin, age 35 of Glasgow, had brought some of the pills into jail. The pill was detected in the change out room of the jail. In addition to the Violation of EPO charge, Martin was also charged with promoting contraband-1st degree.