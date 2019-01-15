MAN TRIES TO EAT MARIJUANA, 1 OTHER ARRESTED BY GPD

on 01/15/2019 |

On Sunday, Officer Wesley Hicks with the Glasgow Police Department made contact with Charles Busey and Chad Bell on Columbia Avenue and confirmed that Bell had an active warrant for his arrest.

Officer Hicks located some Marijuana that Bell had threw down on the ground and noticed that Busey had Marijuana inside of his mouth.

Charles Busey of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Tampering With Physical Evidence.

Chad Bell of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence.

The arrest were made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Officer Michael Burgan.