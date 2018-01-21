Logo


MAN TRIES TO OPEN CHECKING ACCOUNT UNDER ANOTHER MAN’S NAME

on 01/21/2018 |

Thursday afternoon a man went into the South Central Bank on Happy Valley Road to open a new checking account. When the man’s identification appeared to be stolen, Cpl. Jabin McGuire with Glasgow Police went to the bank to investigate.

When he got to the bank he met with the man who claimed to be Edward Woodard. Despite the fact that, according to the citation, he did not look anything like the man in the ID photo, he insisted that was him. The man was then taken into custody so he could be identified. Cpl. McGuire told the man that giving an officer a false name was against Kentucky law three separate times and he finally admitted that his real name was Danny Ray Ton. Two checks were found in Ton’s possession and upon contacting the account holder, police were notified that the checks were stolen.

Back at the station, Ton was being interviewed and eventually admitted to forging the checks and he was trying to open the account so he could cash the checks and get the money later from an ATM. Additional checks were found in Ton’s possession and Glasgow Police were unable to immediately speak with the account holder.

Ton was charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Theft Of Identity, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and Forgery 2nd Degree.

