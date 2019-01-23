MAN WANTED TO GO TO JAIL, CLAIMS NOWHERE ELSE TO GO

on 01/23/2019 |

A man, claiming he had no other place to go, was arrested for Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree, just after mindnight on Saturday. Glasgow Police responded to TJ Samson hospital where the subject, Levi Poore age 26 of Glasgow, refused to leave the Emergency Department. Poore had no medical condition to keep him at the hospital, and told officers that he had nowhere else to go and wanted to go to jail. He stated that even he was to get out of jail, he would commit the same crime again. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.



According to the citation, Poore also stated that he was on probation and that his parole officer should know he would fail a drug test, due to recent consumption of marijuana.