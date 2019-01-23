Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAN WANTED TO GO TO JAIL, CLAIMS NOWHERE ELSE TO GO

on 01/23/2019 |

A man, claiming he had no other place to go, was arrested for Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree, just after mindnight on Saturday. Glasgow Police responded to TJ Samson hospital where the subject, Levi Poore age 26 of Glasgow, refused to leave the Emergency Department. Poore had no medical condition to keep him at the hospital, and told officers that he had nowhere else to go and wanted to go to jail. He stated that even he was to get out of jail, he would commit the same crime again. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

According to the citation, Poore also stated that he was on probation and that his parole officer should know he would fail a drug test, due to recent consumption of marijuana.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAN WANTED TO GO TO JAIL, CLAIMS NOWHERE ELSE TO GO”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

DICK LEE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
7:58 AM CST on January 23, 2019
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 23, 2019

Special Statement

Issued:
2:56 AM CST on January 23, 2019
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 23, 2019
Overcast
Currently
50°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 01/23 100%
High 52° / Low 22°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/24 20%
High 37° / Low 11°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 01/25 0%
High 28° / Low 20°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.