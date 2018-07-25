Logo


Man Who Traveled From Germany To Kentucky To Engage In Sexual Conduct With A Minor Was Sentenced in Federal Court

on 07/25/2018

United States District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings sentenced Michael M. Natterer, a German national, to 87 months in prison yesterday for traveling from Germany to Kentucky to engage in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy, announced United States Attorney Russell Coleman.

“Protecting our kids is the most basic function of government,” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “The outcome of this case – over seven years in federal prison and removal from our country – is Kentucky law enforcement doing just that.”

Natterer, 23, was charged in an indictment and pleaded guilty to traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.  Judge Jennings also ordered Natterer to serve a five-year period of supervised release.  There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the plea agreement, Natterer began exchanging messages with the minor in January 2017.  On May 30, 2017, when Natterer was 22 years old, and the victim was 15 years old, he traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville, Kentucky, to engage in sexual conduct with the victim who he knew was 15 years old.  As part of the plea agreement, Natterer agreed to his removal from the United States after the completion of his sentence.

Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Gregory prosecuted the case.  The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Shepherdsville Police Department conducted the investigation.

 

 

