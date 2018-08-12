MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANTS ARRESTED ON BUSY HIGHWAY

on 12/08/2018 |

Friday Officer Michael Stevenson observed Norman Starner of Cave City walking south on North Dixie Hwy. Officer Stevenson had prior knowledge that Starner had two active warrants. After arresting the subject, Officer Stevenson discovered that Starner was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Starner was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree Meth and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Two bench warrants out of Allen County and Warren County were also executed. Starner was lodged in Barren County Detention Center.