on 07/24/2018 |

Manuel Doris Lawrence, 81 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab with family at his side.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Daniel Lee and Ruth Grinstead Lawrence and husband of the late Joyce Moulder Lawrence. He was retired from Holley Automotive.

His survivors include his son Timmy Lawrence (Brenda); two granddaughters, Jennifer Williams (Mike) and Leslie Cloyd (David), two great grandsons, Keaton and Kayden Cloyd; one brother, Billy Ray Lawrence (Brenda); one sister, Carolyn Croslin (Tommy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.