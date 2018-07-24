Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MANUEL DORIS LAWRENCE

on 07/24/2018 |

Manuel Doris Lawrence, 81 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab with family at his side.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Daniel Lee and Ruth Grinstead Lawrence and husband of the late Joyce Moulder Lawrence. He was retired from Holley Automotive.

His survivors include his son Timmy Lawrence (Brenda); two granddaughters, Jennifer Williams (Mike) and Leslie Cloyd (David), two great grandsons, Keaton and Kayden Cloyd; one brother, Billy Ray Lawrence (Brenda); one sister, Carolyn Croslin (Tommy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MANUEL DORIS LAWRENCE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

RALPH GENTRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/24 20%
High 83° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/26 10%
High 89° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.