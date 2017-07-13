Logo


MARATHON IS CONSIDERED A CRIME SCENE, DETAILS ARE STILL UNCLEAR

on 07/13/2017 |

The Marathon on Columbia Avenue is considered a crime scene, however details about what exactly happened are not clear. Here is what we know as of now:

Glasgow Police have blocked off the entire parking lot of Z-Mart/Marathon on Columbia Avenue, including Ellison Avenue beside the store.
There is no eminent danger to the public and as far as we can tell, no violent crime committed.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is currently underway, being led by Glasgow Police and evidence is being gathered from the scene.

Recent Posts

