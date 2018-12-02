MARCELLA ANN BIRGE KEY (UPDATED)

on 02/12/2018 |

Marcella Ann Birge Key, age 62, of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Metcalfe Health Care Center. Marcella was born September 24, 1955 in Indianapolis IN to the late Clifton and Christine Devine Birge. She had worked at Eaton’s.

Survivors include three daughters, Christina Dugard (Terry Isenberg), Summer Shade, Crystal Key, Glasgow and Brandi Robertson (Tyler) Glasgow; six grandchildren Jose Pena, Ivan Pena, Angel Canales, Alba Canales, Hayden Key, and Ryver Robertson; and one special aunt Carol Craine.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Bro Chad Harston officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to the funeral fund.