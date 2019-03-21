on 03/21/2019 |

Marcella Pickerell Headrick, 93, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 19th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Marcella was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Ammie (Hagan) and C.W. Pickerell.

Marcella was a retired school teacher from the Monroe County School System with 33 years of service, most of the time elementary & member of Rockbridge Baptist Church .

On October 15, 1949, she married Victor Headrick. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2010.

Marcella is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann & husband Scott McMillen, of Prattville, AL; and a son,Stephen & wife Lynette Headrick, of Celina, TN. 3 grandchildren, Jonathan & Benjamin McMillen & Victoria Grace Headrick, 3 step-grandchildren & 8 step-great-grandchildren.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by four brothers, Morris, Royce, Horace and Bernard Pickerell, and four sisters, Clarice Page, Gladys Carter, Mayme Underwood Knapper and Joyce Kirkland.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 22nd, 2019. Brother Gary Emberton will officiate. Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday 3-8 P.M. and Friday 6-10 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Donations to the Skaggs Creek Cemetery.