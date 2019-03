on 03/21/2019 |

According to this morning’s 911 report, an accident with injury occurred at 2:26 yesterday afternoon. The accident occurred in the 10-thousandth block of New Bowling Green Road.

Med Evac assisted on the scene along with Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Park City Volunteer Fire Department, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department, and Barren County Sheriff’s Office.