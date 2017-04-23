MARCH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE UNCHANGED FROM FEBRUARY

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary March unemployment rate remained unchanged from February at 5 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training (OET), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The preliminary March 2017 jobless rate was 0.1 percentage points lower than the 5.1 percent rate recorded for the state in March 2016.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for March 2017 was 4.5 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based on estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. It is designed to measure trends rather than to count the actual number of people working. It includes jobs in agriculture and those classified as self-employed.

In March 2017, Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,064,787, an increase of 19,971 individuals compared to the previous month. Employment was up by 18,952, while the number of unemployed increased by 1,019.

In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 1,300 jobs in March 2017 compared to February 2017.

Nonfarm data is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics program. According to this survey, seven of Kentucky’s 11 major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) job sectors registered gains in employment, while four declined from the previous month.

Kentucky’s manufacturing sector had the largest month-to-month expansion in March 2017, growing by 2,800 positions or 1.1 percent from a month ago. An increase in durable manufacturing employment of 3,000 positions was partially offset by a 200-job decline in nondurable goods. The sector has added 7,700 positions or 3.1 percent since March 2016.

Those areas seeing an increase in March was the trade, transportation and utilities sector, the government sector and mining and logging. Seeing a decrease during march was the leisure and hospitaltity sector, profjessional and business sector and the construciton sector.