Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARCIA BULL RIGNEY (UPDATED)

on 10/01/2018 |

Marcia Bull Rigney, 86, of Glasgow died Sunday, September 30, 2018. A native of Cumberland County, she was the daughter of Johnny Clay Bull and Orthie Lee Bull.

Marcia was an affectionate, quick-witted, and sassy Kentucky Wildcats fan, who loved to travel with–and brag endlessly about–her family, of which she was most proud. She most recently worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and had worked for Modern Woodmen of America, for Dr. Ted Railey’s dental practice, and as the owner of The Fitness Center on Park Avenue in the 1970s.

Survivors include her son (“a boy who was never loved as much as [she] loved [him]”), Dr. John Russell Rigney; “daughter-in-love,” Sandi Kay Mallett Rigney; granddaughter, Dr. Stacia Lael Rigney Watkins; grandson-in-law, Cody Watkins; three amazing sisters and two brothers-in-law, Helen Russell, Runelle Jackson and husband Earl, and Betty Green and husband Mark; and, according to Marcia, the most accomplished and good-looking group of nieces and nephews ever assembled into one family. She is also survived by honorary daughters, Eva Lewis Wagner and Leah Walbert Spafford, two honorary sons, Ron Wagner and David Walbert, and two honorary granddaughters, Jennifer Stephens Block and Amy Landrum Buss, as well as many other beautiful friends and family members whom she loved dearly. She, too, will be badly missed by the canine loves of her life, grand dog Jazzie Lou-Who Rigney and great-grand dog Allie Watkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological mother Ruby Willis Bull, brother-in-law Glennon Russell, and great-nephew Andrew Clay Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm with a gathering time before from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Contributions to the Glasgow B&PW Scholarship Fund are most appreciated at P.O. Box 293, Glasgow, KY 42142-0293.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARCIA BULL RIGNEY (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BILL MARTIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 10/01 40%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 10/02 80%
High 81° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/03 20%
High 85° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.