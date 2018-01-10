MARCIA BULL RIGNEY (UPDATED)

on 10/01/2018 |

Marcia Bull Rigney, 86, of Glasgow died Sunday, September 30, 2018. A native of Cumberland County, she was the daughter of Johnny Clay Bull and Orthie Lee Bull.

Marcia was an affectionate, quick-witted, and sassy Kentucky Wildcats fan, who loved to travel with–and brag endlessly about–her family, of which she was most proud. She most recently worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and had worked for Modern Woodmen of America, for Dr. Ted Railey’s dental practice, and as the owner of The Fitness Center on Park Avenue in the 1970s.

Survivors include her son (“a boy who was never loved as much as [she] loved [him]”), Dr. John Russell Rigney; “daughter-in-love,” Sandi Kay Mallett Rigney; granddaughter, Dr. Stacia Lael Rigney Watkins; grandson-in-law, Cody Watkins; three amazing sisters and two brothers-in-law, Helen Russell, Runelle Jackson and husband Earl, and Betty Green and husband Mark; and, according to Marcia, the most accomplished and good-looking group of nieces and nephews ever assembled into one family. She is also survived by honorary daughters, Eva Lewis Wagner and Leah Walbert Spafford, two honorary sons, Ron Wagner and David Walbert, and two honorary granddaughters, Jennifer Stephens Block and Amy Landrum Buss, as well as many other beautiful friends and family members whom she loved dearly. She, too, will be badly missed by the canine loves of her life, grand dog Jazzie Lou-Who Rigney and great-grand dog Allie Watkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological mother Ruby Willis Bull, brother-in-law Glennon Russell, and great-nephew Andrew Clay Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm with a gathering time before from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Contributions to the Glasgow B&PW Scholarship Fund are most appreciated at P.O. Box 293, Glasgow, KY 42142-0293.