MARCIE LYNN WEAVER

on 09/19/2017 |
Marcie Lynn Weaver, 50, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her residence.  The Lebanon, MO native was a homemaker, a mama and nana.  She was a daughter of the late Raymond Lee McMillion and Dorothy Loraine Hartley Gillis, who survives.

She is survived by her husband: Jeff Weaver, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Zane Beach, Scottsville, KY and Brandon Drury and wife, Kay, Glasgow, KY;

Her mother: Loraine Gillis and husband, Fred, Jacksonville, FL;

2 brothers: Daryl McMillion and Raymond McMillion, both of Jacksonville, FL;

5 grandchildren: Maleigha Drury, Lilliana Beach, Elizabeth Hale, Aiden Hale and Gunner Drury;

She was preceded in death by 1 brother: William McMillion.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Goad Funeral Home.  Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses.  Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.

No Responses to “MARCIE LYNN WEAVER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


