Marcie Lynn Weaver, 50, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her residence. The Lebanon, MO native was a homemaker, a mama and nana. She was a daughter of the late Raymond Lee McMillion and Dorothy Loraine Hartley Gillis, who survives. She is survived by her husband: Jeff Weaver, Scottsville, KY; 2 sons: Zane Beach, Scottsville, KY and Brandon Drury and wife, Kay, Glasgow, KY; Her mother: Loraine Gillis and husband, Fred, Jacksonville, FL; 2 brothers: Daryl McMillion and Raymond McMillion, both of Jacksonville, FL; 5 grandchildren: Maleigha Drury, Lilliana Beach, Elizabeth Hale, Aiden Hale and Gunner Drury; She was preceded in death by 1 brother: William McMillion. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Goad Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.