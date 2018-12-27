on 12/27/2018 |

Mr. Marcus Ellis, 60, of Glasgow, KY died on December 24, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Ellis was a native of Barren County, Kentucky and the son of Theodore Ellis and the late Frances Allen Ellis. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Glasgow and a customer service representative for Goodwill Industries

In addition to his father, he is survived by brothers Kevin Ellis (Amanda) of Glasgow, KY and Carlos Ellis (Glenda) of Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Kelly Ellis of Glasgow, KY and a special friend, Ginger Payne.

A memorial and graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Barlow Cemetery in Glasgow.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.