MARCUS ENBERTO HARRIS

on 12/24/2018 |

Marcus Emberto Harris age 24 of Edmonton departed this life on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at his home. He is the son of Jose Emberto Leiba who survives and the late Hilda Harris.

Marcus is survived by two uncles Doug (Kay) Harris of Edmonton and Donnie (Vicky) Harris of Edmonton. Besides his mother he is preceded in death by his aunt Carlotta Harris. Grandparents Henry B. and Mary Aqnes Harris.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery near Edmonton. Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.