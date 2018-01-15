Logo


MARCUS “MARK” DALE ABNER

on 01/15/2018

Marcus (Mark) Dale Abner, age 59, of Glasgow, died Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at T J Samson Hospital.   Born February 4, 1958 in Seymour, IN, he was a son of the late Stanley and Betty Glass Abner.   He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy (Todd) Largent, Glasgow and Marquetta Lile, Glasgow; two brothers, Kevin Abner, Glasgow, and Keith Abner, Glasgow; four grandchildren, Trevor Largent, Tristan Hoots, Tanon Largent, and Chezney Lile; and two great grandchildren, Blayklee Largent and Max Largent.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, by one great grandchild, Ellie May Hoots, one brother Ricky Abner, and the mother of his children Teresa Abner.

Funeral services will Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Shirley Baldock Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, January 15, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

 

