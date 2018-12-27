Logo


MARCUS TODD TRAUTMAN (UPDATED)

on 12/27/2018 |

Marcus Todd Trautman, 54 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away October 11, 2018. Marc was a Glasgow High School graduate and a University of Kentucky graduate majoring in Agriculture Economics. While at UK he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Marc spent many years in the banking field with the emphasis on mortgage banking. He later became a supervisor for the United Parcel Service until the time of his death.

Marc was the son of the late William Marcus Trautman and the late Dorothy Fudge Trautman of Glasgow.

Survivors include his daughter, Harper McClure Trautman, a student at Miami University and a son, William Burch Trautman, a student at Auburn University, and the mother of their children, Stephanie Neal Trautman of Cincinnati. Also surviving are his sister, Bambie Trautman Myers and husband Ernie of Glasgow, aunts Jane Fudge and Eva Curry of Campbellsville, Mary Alice Jones of Louisville, a niece, Lynn Courtney Myers Howard and husband Michael, a nephew, E. L. Myers, IV and a great niece, Madeline Myers Howard.

Marc will always be remembered as a very loving, outgoing kind person always wanting people to feel special. He was especially a very proud father. Marc was a member of the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service for Marcus Todd Trautman will be held at 12noon Friday at the First Christian Church of Glasgow with inurnment to follow at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11AM to 12Noon Friday at the church.  Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

