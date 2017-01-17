MARDY JONES ARRESTED FOR MURDER/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

***UPDATE*** Sheriff Boston Hensley arrested 54 year old Mardy Jones on Tuesday, January 17 after Jones turned himself in to Sheriff Hensley at the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. He is lodged in the Hart County Jail on a $500,000.00 cash bond. He was wanted on a Hart County indictment Warrant for Murder-Domestic Violence in the shooting death of his brother, 39 year old Ronald D. West on August 6, 2016..

Indictment Returned for Murder, Subject Sought by KSP

Horse Cave, KY (January 12, 2017)- The Hart County Grand Jury returned an Indictment for Murder on a male subject in reference to a death investigation that occurred at 120 Margaret Street in Horse Cave on August 7, 2016.

An Indictment warrant was issued for 54 year old Mardy Jones of Horse Cave for the shooting death of his brother, 39 year old Ronald D. West. Jones is described as being 6’3” tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, with a “scorpion” tattoo on his left forearm (see attached photo).

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Mardy Jones is asked to call KSP Post 3 Bowling Green at (270)782-2010. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Jeremy Hodges. No other details are available for release at this time.