MARGARET ALICE STEENBERGEN

on 08/07/2017 |

Margaret Alice Steenbergen 91 of Cave City died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Charles Garrett McCue and Myrtie Kinslow McCue.  She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Steenbergen, Jr. and a sister Viola McCue Dennison (Herb).

Margaret was a homemaker and a member of the Jefferson Homemakers club and a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Haywood.

She is survived by her two sons, Garry Steenbergen (Teresa) and Larry Steenbergen (Sheila) both of Cave City; three grandchildren J. D. Steenbergen III of Elizabethtown, Sara Layne Tucker (Todd) of Greensburg and Shannon Shirley (John) of Lucas.  Three great-grandchildren also survive, Ann Marie and Jacob Shirley and Zoe Matthews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, August 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Wednesday.

