on 02/15/2018 |

Margaret Ann “Judy” Whittle, age 70 of Leitchfield, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on April 30, 1947 to the late Rev. Lowell Davis and Wilma Brooks Davis. She was married to the love of her life for fifty-two years, James Elijah Whittle, who preceded her in death.

Judy was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church of Grayson County.

She is survived by four daughters, Cindy Fondren (Michael) of Bowling Green, KY, Pam Carter (John) of Leitchfield, Laura Cassidy (Todd) of Brownsville and Angela Whittle-Douthitt (Pat) of Leitchfield; twelve grandchildren; six step grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two sisters, Joyce Hall of Shepherdsville and Jo Anna Dennison of Cave City. She was also preceded in death by one brother James Lowell “Junie” Davis, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Genesis Health Care Edmonson Center – Activities Fund, c/o Mary Poteet, 813 S. Main Street, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Saturday, February 17, 2018

9 am – 1 pm, Sunday, February 18, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

1 pm, Sunday, February 18, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel