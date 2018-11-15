on 11/15/2018 |

Margaret Christy Rutledge, 80 of Bowling Green entered into rest Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Freeman and Clydine Mills Christy .

Margaret was preceded in death by her oldest son Marshall Lee Rutledge and two sisters JoAnn Murphy and Velma Hagan. She was a ward clerk at the Medical Center, a member of Cave Mill General Baptist Church and a graduate of Glasgow High School.

Her survivors are her son Barry Rutledge; her grand dog Charlie, one brother, Larry Christy; two nieces and four nephews and several great nieces and nephews, along with many beloved cousins and many good friends.

Funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home