Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Margaret Elmore Branstetter

on 06/11/2018 |

Margaret Elmore Branstetter, 96, Charleston, SC passed away December 13, 2017 at Magnolias of Summerville, SC.  She was born on November 9, 1921 in Slick Rock, Barren Co., KY to the late Harry Curtis and Mary Lou Broady Elmore.  She was a former resident of Cave City.

She was a nurse for 30 years in Horse Cave working for Dr. Keene Hill most of that time.  Margaret was a member of First Scotts Presbyterian Church, Charleston, SC and former member of Cave City United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son, Terry Lee Branstetter and his wife Kennedy H. Branstetter, Summerville, SC; two granddaughters, Marian Proctor (Bart), Charleston, SC, Margaret Murdaugh (Alex), Hampton, SC; five great-grandchildren, Libby Miller (Byrd), Greenville, SC; Hannah and Kenedy Proctor, Charleston, SC, Buster and Paul Terry Murdaugh, Hampton, SC; two half sisters, Willia E McGeinley and Judy Elmore, both of Athens, GA; and a half brother, Roger Dale Elmore, Glasgow.  She was preceded in death by her late husband Paul Terry Branstetter.

Graveside services will be at 4 PM, Thursday, June 14, at the Horse Cave Cemetery with Brother Earlene Branstetter officiating. Local arrangements by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Margaret Elmore Branstetter”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CURTIS BRYANT GREEN (80th BIRTHDAY)

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
8:08 PM CDT on June 11, 2018
Expires:
8:45 PM CDT on June 11, 2018
Partly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 06/11 40%
High 92° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/12 60%
High 87° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 60%
High 86° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.