Margaret Elmore Branstetter, 96, Charleston, SC passed away December 13, 2017 at Magnolias of Summerville, SC. She was born on November 9, 1921 in Slick Rock, Barren Co., KY to the late Harry Curtis and Mary Lou Broady Elmore. She was a former resident of Cave City.

She was a nurse for 30 years in Horse Cave working for Dr. Keene Hill most of that time. Margaret was a member of First Scotts Presbyterian Church, Charleston, SC and former member of Cave City United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son, Terry Lee Branstetter and his wife Kennedy H. Branstetter, Summerville, SC; two granddaughters, Marian Proctor (Bart), Charleston, SC, Margaret Murdaugh (Alex), Hampton, SC; five great-grandchildren, Libby Miller (Byrd), Greenville, SC; Hannah and Kenedy Proctor, Charleston, SC, Buster and Paul Terry Murdaugh, Hampton, SC; two half sisters, Willia E McGeinley and Judy Elmore, both of Athens, GA; and a half brother, Roger Dale Elmore, Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her late husband Paul Terry Branstetter.

Graveside services will be at 4 PM, Thursday, June 14, at the Horse Cave Cemetery with Brother Earlene Branstetter officiating. Local arrangements by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.