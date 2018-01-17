Logo


MARGARET ESTER GRIDER MOORE

on 01/17/2018 |

Ms. Margaret Ester (Grider) Moore, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, having attained the age of 77 years, 9 months, and 20 days. She was born in Leslie, Kentucky on Monday, March 25, 1940, the daughter of Ernest and Lizzie (Anderson) Grider. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Marrowbone United Methodist Church, a Day Care Director and Caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Moore, and one great-granddaughter, Hadley Hardin.

She is survived by her children, Ray (and Barbara) Moore of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Betty Grider of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jimmy (and Karen) Moore of Marrowbone, Kentucky, her sister, Doris Humphrey of Muncie, Indiana, Mary Edith Branham Cox of Muncie, Indiana, seven grandchildren, Donna (Benji) Works, Amanda (Joe) Hardin, Brandon (Hanna) Moore, Jaime (Derek) Davis, Justin (Jennifer) Moore, Whitney Grider (Josh Hays), Daryl Moore (Audrey Murphy), four great-grandchildren, Dakota Moore, Jaxon Cain, Harper Davis, Juno Hays, and one great-great-grandchild, Heavenleigh Moore.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

