Margaret Helen Eddings, 85, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow after a lengthy illness. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Lee and Jewell Garrett Waller. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Richard Eddings, and a sister, Jean (Robert) Gosser.

Margaret was retired from Watson’s in Glasgow and was formerly employed at Handmacher and Kentucky Pants Co. She was a member of the Caney Fork Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Survivors include her son Charles Eddings and wife Brenda of Edmonton; 4 grandchildren, Misty Garmon (Ricky), Mandy Vibbert (Jimmy), and Dusty Eddings all of Glasgow, and Curtis Eddings (Brandy) of Cave City; 3 great-grandchildren, Mary Kate Garmon, Logan Eddings and Shelby Vibbert; 2 sisters, Nell Glover (Delmer) and Joyce Carver of Glasgow and a brother Clifton Waller (Brenda) of Shepherdsville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, January 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2pm Wednesday.