Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARGARET HELEN EDDINGS

on 01/07/2019 |

Margaret Helen Eddings, 85, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow after a lengthy illness.  The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Lee and Jewell Garrett Waller.  She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Richard Eddings, and a sister, Jean (Robert) Gosser.

Margaret was retired from Watson’s in Glasgow and was formerly employed at Handmacher and Kentucky Pants Co.  She was a member of the Caney Fork Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Survivors include her son Charles Eddings and wife Brenda of Edmonton; 4 grandchildren, Misty Garmon (Ricky), Mandy Vibbert (Jimmy), and Dusty Eddings all of Glasgow, and Curtis Eddings (Brandy) of Cave City; 3 great-grandchildren, Mary Kate Garmon, Logan Eddings and Shelby Vibbert; 2 sisters, Nell Glover (Delmer) and Joyce Carver of Glasgow and a brother Clifton Waller (Brenda) of Shepherdsville.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, January 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 2pm Wednesday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARGARET HELEN EDDINGS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHERYL SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:55 PM CST on January 07, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 50%
High 65° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 01/08 30%
High 60° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 38° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.