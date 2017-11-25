on 11/25/2017 |

Margaret Joann Herrington, 68 of Bowling Green passed away Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at her residence

The Warren County native a daughter of the late Clinton Edward and Mabel Irene Hendricks Herrington and was preceded in death by a brother Maury C. Herrington. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her sister, Ray Frances Spinks; her three brothers, Richard Herrington, David Herrington, Robert Herrington; several nieces and nephews and her care giver, Pat Cole.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery .

Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Down Syndrome of South Central KY. 522 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101