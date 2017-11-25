Margaret Joann Herrington, 68 of Bowling Green passed away Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at her residence
The Warren County native a daughter of the late Clinton Edward and Mabel Irene Hendricks Herrington and was preceded in death by a brother Maury C. Herrington. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her sister, Ray Frances Spinks; her three brothers, Richard Herrington, David Herrington, Robert Herrington; several nieces and nephews and her care giver, Pat Cole.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery .
Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Down Syndrome of South Central KY. 522 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
No Responses to “Margaret Joann Herrington”