on 08/26/2018 |

Margaret Louise Bragg Gerald, 70, of Glasgow died Friday, August 24, 2018 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY the daughter of the late Rufus Bragg and Millie Jessie Bragg. Mrs. Gerald was a beautician for over 27 years and owner and operator of Splendid Style Beauty Shop for several years. She was a member of Prices Creek Baptist Church and attended Beech Grove Baptist Church of Eighty Eight, KY.

Survivors include a son, Doug Read (Shannon) of Glasgow; daughter, Sherry Davis (James of Austin, KY; 6 grandchildren Daniel Read (Alysia), Brittany Grant, Nick Read (Nicole), Jamie Garmon (Whitney), Megan Richardson, Amber Eden (Brandon); 11 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Roger Bragg and Wayne Bragg both of Glasgow; 2 sisters, Dorine Fields and Lois Goode both of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a grandchild, Ethan Davis; 2 brothers Clarence & Lawrence Bragg; 2 sisters Judy Furlong & Marie Bragg.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday August 28th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.