Margaret Marie Gossett

on 01/03/2018

Margaret Marie Gossett, 63, Cave City, passed away Tuesday, January 02, 2017, at the Medical Center at Caverna, Horse Cave.  She was born August 02, 1954 in Glasgow to the late James Russell and Agnes Marie Harvey Gossett and was the widow of Theodore Adwell.  She was a farmer and member of the Free Bethel Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Charlotte Poteet, Oakland City, IN, Reenee Reece (Sandy), Glasgow, Lee Ann Adwell, Cave City; brothers, Floyd Paul Gossett, Cave City, Stephan Gossett and Sherman Gossett, both of Horse Cave; sisters, Reda Gossett, Cave City, Brenda Anderson, Columbus, IN, Sandy Pedigo, Horse Cave; grandchildren, Toshia Huff, Jonathan Huff, Eddie Parsley and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Gossett, Gerald Gossett and Henry Gossett.

Funeral services with Bobby Neal and Roger Poynter will be at 1 PM, Saturday, January 06 at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Campground Cemetery.  Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday from 9 AM until time of service.

