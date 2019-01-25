Logo


MARGARET P ENGLAND

on 01/25/2019 |

Margaret P England, 81, surrounded by many loved ones and family, went to meet her Heavenly Father, Friday, January 25, 2019. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late William and Ada Spears England. She retired from Carhartt and was a member of Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberley Glass (Michael); six grandchildren, Tony Oswald, Crystal Oswald , Mikey Glass, Ryan Edmunds, Alicia Morgan and Cord Glass; three great grandchildren, Emery, Caleigh & Nola; seven brothers and sisters, Steve England, Paul England (Wanda), Elizabeth “Ludy” France (Tony), Alice Richmond (Don), Frank England (Mary), Rondal England (Connie), Michael England (Terry); Best Friend and surviving sister-in-law Barbara England; several nieces and nephews, Steve England, Lisa England Walker, Ann Kinslow, Tony England, Bobby Rhoten, William Rhoten, Angela Smallfoot, Tina Miller, Debbie Bullock, James Woodrow Miller, Paul Miller, Frank England Jr, Chris England, Tammy Baker, Rondal England Jr, Willie England, Jeramiah England, Josh England and  Joseph England.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James “Spug” Isenberg, sister Barbara Tuck; brothers Danny England, William Norris England and Georgia Harson England.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, January 28th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and Monday until time for the service at the funeral home.

 

 

