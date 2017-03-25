Margaret Rucker Dennison, 88, Cave City, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Medical Center at Caverna, Horse Cave. She was born September 18, 1928 in Munfordville to the late Richard and Iola O’Neal Rucker and was the widow of Cortland Dennison. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include two sons, Edwin Dennison, Horse Cave, Michael Dennison, Lebanon; a sister, Dell Dorsey, Upton and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Barron; a son, Ellis Dennison; four brothers, Grant Rucker, Robert Rucker, Richard Rucker, Theodore Rucker; and two sisters, Sally Goldsmith, Agnes Locke.

Graveside services with Michael Dennison officiating will be held at 3:30 PM Tuesday, March 28th at the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, will be on Monday from 4 to 8 PM and on Tuesdayfrom 1 to 3 PM.