Margaret Violet Stotler, 79, formerly of Greendale, Indiana now of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully surround by her family Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. She was a daughter of the late Willie C. and Willie Neal Woodcock Houchens. She was retired from Sprint Telephone after 43 years, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She attended the First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

She is survived by her sister: Barbara Staples; one niece: Vicki Lowe and her husband David; three nephews: Jeff Houchens and his wife Ramey, Steve Staples and his wife Becky and Jon Houchens and his wife Lisa; four great-nieces and nephews: Brittany Houchens, Taylor Staples, Tylee Houchens and Tyler Clark; one sister-in-law: Carol Knight of Indianapolis, Indiana; her beloved companion “SWEETNESS” her cat.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph M. Stotler, her brother Jerry C. Houchens and her brother-in-law Follis Staples

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home until time for services.