on 07/19/2017 |

Margie Aline Jewell, age 83, of Canmer, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017. She was a homemaker and a member of Church In Canmer and Joyner’s Chapel.

She was the daughter of the late Paul Polston and the late Kathlene Jaggers Polston and wife of the late James Jewell.

She is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Sue Jewell significant other Ronnie Cantrell, Magnolia, KY, Debbie Jewell significant other William Gary Jewell, Canmer, KY, Kathy Trowbridge and husband Jackie, Canmer, KY, Loretta Joyce Jewell significant other Joe Logsdon, Canmer, KY; four sons, Calvin Bruce Jewell and significant other Vanessa Kemplin, Magnolia, KY, Daniel Allen Ward and girlfriend Daphne Hall, Magnolia, KY, James Kenny “Cheetah” Jewell wife Nellie, Canmer, KY, Steven Joseph Jewell wife Madison, Canmer, KY; one sister, Mattie Polston, Canmer, KY; one brother, Floyd Polston, Munfordille, KY; 26 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a Grandson, James Lee Jewell; sister, Anna Jean Rayburn and brothers, Amos and BIll Polston.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Riordan officiating. Interment will be at Defries Cemetery, Canmer, KY.