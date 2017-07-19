Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARGIE ALINE JEWELL

on 07/19/2017 |

Margie Aline Jewell, age 83, of Canmer, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017. She was a homemaker and a member of Church In Canmer and Joyner’s Chapel.

She was the daughter of the late Paul Polston and the late Kathlene Jaggers Polston and wife of the late James Jewell.

She is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Sue Jewell significant other Ronnie Cantrell, Magnolia, KY, Debbie Jewell significant other William Gary Jewell, Canmer, KY, Kathy Trowbridge and husband Jackie, Canmer, KY, Loretta Joyce Jewell significant other Joe Logsdon, Canmer, KY; four sons, Calvin Bruce Jewell and significant other Vanessa Kemplin, Magnolia, KY, Daniel  Allen Ward and girlfriend Daphne Hall, Magnolia, KY, James Kenny “Cheetah” Jewell wife Nellie, Canmer, KY, Steven Joseph Jewell wife Madison, Canmer, KY; one sister, Mattie Polston, Canmer, KY; one brother, Floyd Polston, Munfordille, KY; 26 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a Grandson, James Lee Jewell; sister, Anna Jean Rayburn and brothers, Amos and BIll Polston.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Riordan officiating. Interment will be at Defries Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Mike London

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:47 PM CDT on July 19, 2017
Expires:
5:00 PM CDT on July 19, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/19 10%
High 95° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/20 20%
High 93° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/21 10%
High 96° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.