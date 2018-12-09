Logo


MARGIE E JOHNSON SALING

on 09/12/2018

Margie E. Johnson Saling, 82, of Bee Spring passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 9:20 AM Monday Sept. 10, 2018 at the Grayson Manor at Leitchfield.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Jim & Dulcie Basham Johnson and the wife of the late Duane Saling. She was preceded in death by three children, Roxanne Bell, Gary Saling, Patricia Saling, four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Saling-Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-9 Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.

Surviving are three children: Jeffery Saling, Shirley Sanders, and Doris Vincent; ten grandchildren: Joy Wayne Vincent, Virginia Ordonez, Ginger Smith, Stephanie Tunks, Willie Bell, Katrinia Bell, Jeffery Ryan Saling, J.D. Saling, Sheila Bullock, Randy Saling; four step grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; a sister, Gayle Torrence; and a brother, Milton Johnson,; and several nieces and nephews.

