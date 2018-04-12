on 12/04/2018 |

Margie F. Hughes, 68 of Bowling Green died Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Cumberland County native was a daughter of the late James E. Anderson and Jewell Tweety Cooper who survives.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dwight Anderson.

Her survivors include her children, Penny Keown (Mark), Lee Hughes (Kristie), Mike Hughes (Tiffany), Lorri Ann Hughes (Michael); twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren; one sister, Martha Lowe (Tommy) and two nieces.

Funeral service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.