Margie J. Friend, age 92 of Glasgow died Thursday. She was a retired social worker for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 4 nieces, Patricia Brown of Glasgow, Sharon Frey of Glasgow, Julie Ross Scoskie of Louisville Lisa Collopy of Louisville. 3 nephews Robert Marion Friend of Campbellsville, Jerry Friend of Park City and Mackie Ross of Louisville. Several great nieces and nephews also survive. Service for Margie J. Friend will be Monday afternoon at 2 pm at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation begins Monday at 11 am at the Patton-Park City Chapel