MARGIE VANDYKE

on 09/01/2017 |

Margie Vandyke, 75, of Glasgow died Thursday, August 31, 2017 at her residence.  Born in Louisville, KY she was the daughter of the late David G. and Pearl Haycraft Allen.  Mrs. Vandyke was a member of the Temple Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Roscoe Vandyke of Glasgow; 2 sons Wayne Vandyke (Beth) and Steve Vandyke both of Glasgow; 3 sisters Wanda Sanders (Sidney) of Louisville, Barb Harbison (Bob) of Glasgow and Elsie Lawson of Dayton, OH; a brother Gary Allen (Doris) of Shepardsville, KY; 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Allen.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, September 4, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00am until time for the service.

 

 

