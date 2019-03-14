Logo


MARIAH AMBER DECRU

03/14/2019
Mariah Amber Decru, 23, of Park City, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.  She was the daughter of David Henson and Kathy Decru Bazzell and her fiancé Joe Roy.

Beside her parents she is survived by one daughter Carmen Fox; Two brothers: Kyle Henson and Michael Rundles; paternal grandparents: Jack and Lavanne Henson; four aunts: Connie Wills, Susan Hilgendorf, Debbie Decru and Mary Pierce; two uncles: Eddie Decru and O’Del Hilgendorf; three nephews: Gavin Henson, Kaiden Henson and Ethan Henson; her child’s father Josh Fox and her grandparents Louie and Kathy Howard

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: O’Del and Norma Decru; step-grandparents: Barbara Smith and Jamie Bazzell as well as step-uncle Brian Bazzell.

Graveside services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Henry City Cemetery in Henry, Tennessee.  Visitation will be from 2 to 8 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.

