on 12/28/2018 |

Marian W. Patterson England, age 86, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, at her residence in Horse Cave, KY. She was former partner of Crestmont Seed Company and a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church where she served as church organist for more than 50 years.

She was the daughter of the late Adli Carlisle Patterson and the late Gladys Patterson and wife of the late Hubert England. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Myra Lou England.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Hatcher and husband Johnny, Horse Cave, KY; three sons, Mike England and Hazel, Munfordville, KY, Steve England and wife Julia, Sonora, KY, Doug England and wife Kim, Horse Cave, KY; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one honorary grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Gregory Rose officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund.