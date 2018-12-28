Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARIAN W PATTERSON ENGLAND

on 12/28/2018 |

Marian W. Patterson England, age 86, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, at her residence in Horse Cave, KY. She was former partner of Crestmont Seed Company and a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church where she served as church organist for more than 50 years.

She was the daughter of the late Adli Carlisle Patterson and the late Gladys Patterson and wife of the late Hubert England. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Myra Lou England.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Hatcher and husband Johnny, Horse Cave, KY; three sons, Mike England and Hazel, Munfordville, KY, Steve England and wife Julia, Sonora, KY, Doug England and wife Kim, Horse Cave, KY; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one honorary grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church.  Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Gregory Rose officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARIAN W PATTERSON ENGLAND”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Bruce and Vicky Jones

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
50°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 12/28 10%
High 62° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 12/29 10%
High 43° / Low 30°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 12/30 10%
High 50° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.