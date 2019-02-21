on 02/21/2019 |

Marianne Blankenship, 89, of Bowling Green and a former Glasgow resident died Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born in Altdorf, Germany the daughter of the late Josef and Franziska Koch Dirscherl.

Ms. Blankenship moved to Glasgow in 1970 and was a former employee of R. R. Donnelley and Sons in Glasgow retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Helen’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Ray J. Blankenship and wife Maire of Bowling Green, KY; 3 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Emily and Alexandra Blankenship and a brother, Rudolf Dirscherl and wife Christa of Germany.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 22nd at St. Helen’s Catholic Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Helen’s Catholic Church Building Fund, 230 Calvary Dr., Glasgow, KY 42141.