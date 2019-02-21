Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARIANNE BLANKENSHIP

on 02/21/2019 |

Marianne Blankenship, 89, of Bowling Green and a former Glasgow resident died Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.  She was born in Altdorf, Germany the daughter of the late Josef and Franziska Koch Dirscherl.

Ms. Blankenship moved to Glasgow in 1970 and was a former employee of R. R. Donnelley and Sons in Glasgow retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Helen’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Ray J. Blankenship and wife Maire of Bowling Green, KY; 3 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Emily and Alexandra Blankenship and a brother, Rudolf Dirscherl and wife Christa of Germany.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 22nd at St. Helen’s Catholic Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  There will be no visitation prior to the service.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Helen’s Catholic Church Building Fund, 230 Calvary Dr., Glasgow, KY 42141.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARIANNE BLANKENSHIP”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JAMES HAPPY NEAL

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
1:09 PM CST on February 21, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 24, 2019
Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 51° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 02/22 80%
High 47° / Low 45°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/23 100%
High 64° / Low 43°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.