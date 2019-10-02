on 02/10/2019 |

Marie Elmore, 92 of Glasgow, died Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Lester Boone and Vera McAdams Boone. Mrs. Elmore retired from Sorenson Manufacturing and had worked for KY Pants Factory for several years. She was a member of Boyds Creek United Methodist Church and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include 2 sons, Richard Elmore (Susan) and Clifton Elmore (Charlotte) both of Glasgow; daughter-in-law, Barbara Elmore of Louisville; 7 grandchildren, Casey Elmore (Tabbatha), Jarrod Elmore (Danielle), Jacob Elmore (Jordan) all of Glasgow, LaDonna Claywell (Sam) of Elizabethtown, Tammy Aldridge (Mike) of Scottsville, Melissa Swift of Shepardsville and Regetta Elliott of Clarksville, IN; 16 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Elmore; son and daughter-in-law, David and Marjory Elmore; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Frankie Burks; son, Terry Elmore; two grandsons, Harold Burks and Bradley Elmore; granddaughter, TaVonna Elmore; five sisters, Lela Mae Delk, Juanita Thompson, Margie Meek, Eva Ritter and Edith Hope; one brother, George Daniel Boone.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, February 13th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.