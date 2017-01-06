Marie Jones 95 of Glasgow died Friday, January 06, 2017. Marie was born to Thomas Earl and Mayme Hawks Young on September 30, 1921 in Game, KY now known as Rocky Hill. Marie married Melvin Jones from Needmore on November 9, 1940 in Scottsville, KY. She was saved at the age of 12 and baptized in the Barren River and became a member of Hanging Fork Baptist Church. After she married she joined the Dover Baptist Church where Melvin was a member. In 1982 she joined Calvary Baptist Church where her daughters and their families were members, and attended worship and the Ruth Sunday School Class until her failing health prevented her from being there. She was a 1940 graduate of Glasgow High School.

Marie was a homemaker and worked at the National Store, Doyle’s Dept. Store and Golden Thimble Fabric Shop all in Glasgow. She was a seamstress that loved sewing for her family and others. She was also an avid U of K fan. Marie was known as MaMa to so many and it was her life’s joy to be surrounded by her family.

Marie is survived by sons Anthony Jones and wife Peggy of Glasgow, Jerry Jones of Elizabethtown; daughters Debby Browning and Becky Austin and husband Joe of Glasgow; grandchildren Jennifer London (Tim), Michelle Byrd (Todd), Lacey Fishback, Tyler Jones (Ally), Dwayne Jones, Jerrina Gusler (Kerry), Erica Nesbitt, Jerrod Browning (Wendy), Justin Browning (Ashley), Joseph Austin (Lisa) and John Austin (Melanie); 24 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; a brother Kenneth Young (Wynona) and a sister-in-law Agnes Jones.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Earline Price and husband Furman, son-in-law Jackie Browning and granddaughter Nicara Jones.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.