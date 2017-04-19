Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARIE KAREN WALLIS

on 04/19/2017 |
Obituaries

Marie  Karen Wallis, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was retired bookkeeper and belonged to the Quilt Club.

She was the daughter of the late John Snell and the late Marie Snell

She is also survived by her husband, Robert Wallis; seven daughters, Kathy Ethridge, Victoria Nie and husband Mike, Patty Thompson, Debbi Wallis, Margaret “Peggy” Robbins, Betsy Staton and husband Carl, Nikki Robbins; two sons, Steven Robbins, Keith Robbins; two sisters, Diane Wenstrom, Christina Feindel; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

She chose cremation. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Daniel and Mary Ann Tracy

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital