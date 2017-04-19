Marie Karen Wallis, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was retired bookkeeper and belonged to the Quilt Club.

She was the daughter of the late John Snell and the late Marie Snell

She is also survived by her husband, Robert Wallis; seven daughters, Kathy Ethridge, Victoria Nie and husband Mike, Patty Thompson, Debbi Wallis, Margaret “Peggy” Robbins, Betsy Staton and husband Carl, Nikki Robbins; two sons, Steven Robbins, Keith Robbins; two sisters, Diane Wenstrom, Christina Feindel; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

She chose cremation. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.