MARIETTA WALDECK

on 08/14/2018 |

Marietta Waldeck, 86 of Bonnieville passed away Monday, August 13 at her home.  She was the daughter of the late Clifton & Lucille Warder Rucker.  Mrs. Waldeck was a former district manager with Tupperware for 20 years.  She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the Munfordville Order of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, one sister Gayle Frazier and five brothers Chester, Johnny, Pete, Bobby & Paul David Rucker.

She is survived by:

One daughter Donna Jansen of Walton, KY

Two sons David Waldeck of Elizabethtown

Burks Waldeck of Bonnieville

Two brothers George Rucker and Bill Rucker both of Munfordville

Two sisters Virginia Grady of Louisville and Dorothy Crain of Horse Cave

Six grandchildren-Justin Waldeck, Megan Coriell, Todd Waldeck, Ben Clark, Elyse Waldeck & Ryan Waldeck

10 great-grandchildren-Hollie, Ethan, Landon, Bentley, Aubrey, Lydia, Quinn, Amelia, Parker & Trigg

Funeral services for Marietta Waldeck will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating.  Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Eastern Star service will be 6pm Wednesday at the funeral home.  The family request that memorial donations be given to Hosparus, these donations may be left at the funeral home.

