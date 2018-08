on 08/28/2018 |

On Friday, The Glasgow Police Dept. executed a search warrant on South Lewis Street. When Officers entered the home they located Marijuana, firearms and digital scales.

Terrence Gregory (age 48) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon.

The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark.