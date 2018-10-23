MARIJUANA COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST-ONE MAN FIGHTS GPD OFFICER

on 10/23/2018 |

Tereze Lee Doakes age 22 of Glasgow, and Cortez Doakes, age 21 of Glasgow were both arrested on Saturday in response to a complaint that individuals were sitting outside smoking marijuana. Officers Dubarry and Burgan approached the group of individuals and confirmed the smell of marijuana. Officer Burgan patted down Tereze Doakes and found a gun and two detached magazines and Xanax in the front door of his vehicle. As Tereze Doakes was being handcuffed by Officer Dubarry, Cortez Doakes began to fight Officer Burgan. After being detained, a xanax was wounf in his pocket. Tereze Doakes was charge with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possesion of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree. Cortez Doakes was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Menacing, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree. Both were lodged in the Barren County Jail.

