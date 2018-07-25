Logo


MARIJUANA SMELL IN GAS STATION LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES FOR GLASGOW WOMAN

on 07/25/2018

On 07 Monday, Officer Brian Starnes made contact with Ashley Parsons inside of the Five Star Store on Happy Valley Road and detected the odor of marijuana coming from her person. After further investigation, officers located methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, rolling papers and marijuana inside of her purse. Ashley Parsons (age 30) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( 2 Counts) , Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drink Alcoholic Beverage In Public Place 1st Offense. The arrest was made by Officer Brian Starnes and assisted by Sgt. Charlie Eubank.

