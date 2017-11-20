Logo


MARILYN BEATRICE MARTIN

on 11/20/2017

Marilyn Beatrice Martin, age 52, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Willie Nelson Rigdon and the late Catherine Lois Avery Rigdon.

She is survived by six sisters, Glenda Girard, and Teresa Brewer, both of Munfordville, KY, Melinda Bault, Kathryn Milby both of Magnolia, KY, Renea Jaggers, Camer, KY, Crystal Jones, Caneyville, KY; one brother, Michael Rigdon, Munfordville, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Knoxes Creek Cemetery, Magnolia, KY with Bro. Ben Benningfield.

