on 05/02/2018

Marion Hillard Hodges, 81 of Bonnieville passed away Wednesday morning at the Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Gilbert & Opal Sanders Hodges. He was a retired civil service employee, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Campground Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife-Dianna Frye Hodges

One son-Todd Hodges & wife Belinda of Bonnieville

Two daughters-Cindy Fields & hus. Tony of Bonnieville

Sarah Dennison & hus. Brian of Horse Cave

Three grandchildren(Papaws little men)-Austin Fields & Brittany Hawkins, Drake & Cade Dennison

Nephews-Donnie Lee Miles of Bonnieville

He was preceded in death by a brother Leroy Hodges and an infant brother and a sister Regina Jo Miles

Funeral services for Marion Hillard Hodges will be 1pm Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.