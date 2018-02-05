Marion Hillard Hodges, 81 of Bonnieville passed away Wednesday morning at the Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Gilbert & Opal Sanders Hodges. He was a retired civil service employee, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Campground Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife-Dianna Frye Hodges
One son-Todd Hodges & wife Belinda of Bonnieville
Two daughters-Cindy Fields & hus. Tony of Bonnieville
Sarah Dennison & hus. Brian of Horse Cave
Three grandchildren(Papaws little men)-Austin Fields & Brittany Hawkins, Drake & Cade Dennison
Nephews-Donnie Lee Miles of Bonnieville
He was preceded in death by a brother Leroy Hodges and an infant brother and a sister Regina Jo Miles
Funeral services for Marion Hillard Hodges will be 1pm Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.
