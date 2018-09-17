on 09/17/2018 |

Marion Montella Fults, 90 of Munfordville passed away Monday, Sept. 17 at her daughter’s home in Horse Cave. She was born in Bonnieville to the late Russell & Hazel Reynolds Mears. Mrs. Fults was a retired secretary, and member of the Munfordville First United Methodist Church and the Munfordville Order of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Fults.

Mrs. Fults is survived by:

Two daughters-Margaret Johnson of Horse Cave

Traci Gardner & husband Tony of Horse Cave

Four grandchildren-Jonathan Johnson, Leslie Scott, Luke Gardner & Logan Gardner

Two great-grandchildren-Andrea Scott & Emily Scott

Funeral services for Marion Montella Fults will be 1pm Friday, Sept. 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Timberlake Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. Eastern Star service will be 6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gideons.