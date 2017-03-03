Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARISSA VARDY

on 03/03/2017 |
Obituaries

MARISSA_phixr

Marissa Vardy, age 45, of Fort Lee, VA departed this life on Saturday, February 18, 2017.  The Lockbourne Ohio  Air Force Base native was born October 18, 1971 to Mike and Gloria Meredith. She was married to James “Rob” Vardy, Jr. who survives.

Marissa was a housewife and mother to her children.  She was also a member of Hurlwood Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX.

Besides her husband and parents, she leaves to honor her memory her children, James “JJ” Vardy, III and Maddelynn M. Vardy, both of Fort Lee, VA; two brothers, Mike Meredith (Tanya) and Matt Meredith (Cindy); one sister, Michelle Rigg (Kyle); one great nephew and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery.

Memorial contributions maybe made to Bee Spring Church Cemetery, c/o Wes Davis, 310 Bewley Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171 or Walnut Hill Church Cemetery, c/o Ronnie Stinson,  642 Old Bardstown Road, Park City, KY  42160.

 

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2017

9 am- 1 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Memorial Service will be at a later date in Lubbock, TX.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Samuel Matthews

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital