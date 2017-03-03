Marissa Vardy, age 45, of Fort Lee, VA departed this life on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The Lockbourne Ohio Air Force Base native was born October 18, 1971 to Mike and Gloria Meredith. She was married to James “Rob” Vardy, Jr. who survives.

Marissa was a housewife and mother to her children. She was also a member of Hurlwood Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX.

Besides her husband and parents, she leaves to honor her memory her children, James “JJ” Vardy, III and Maddelynn M. Vardy, both of Fort Lee, VA; two brothers, Mike Meredith (Tanya) and Matt Meredith (Cindy); one sister, Michelle Rigg (Kyle); one great nephew and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery.

Memorial contributions maybe made to Bee Spring Church Cemetery, c/o Wes Davis, 310 Bewley Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171 or Walnut Hill Church Cemetery, c/o Ronnie Stinson, 642 Old Bardstown Road, Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2017

9 am- 1 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Memorial Service will be at a later date in Lubbock, TX.